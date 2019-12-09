Town allows church to operate warming center for homeless without permit

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town will allow a local church to operate a daily warming center without a zoning permit, officials said.

The town of St. Johnsbury has received five complaints that United Community Church should go through a zoning permit process to provide a warming center, The Caledonian Record reported. Church officials have argued that managing the center is within their outreach mission.

St. Johnsbury determined no permit was needed following a consultation with acting town attorney Ed Adrian.

The new morning coffee and community warming center is being offered in an effort with the Northeast Kingdom Community Action agency.

The center opened on Nov. 15 and will run through April 15.

