Town-by-town list of 40 Mass. communities at high risk for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 19 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 9,342 with 133,868 confirmed cases.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than five cases are not given a designation.

Forty and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission.

Acushnet, Amherst, Attleboro, Avon, Boston, Brockton, Chelmsford, Chelsea, Dartmouth, Dracut, Dudley, Everett, Framingham, Haverhill, Holyoke, Hudson, Kingston, Lawrence, Leicester, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Marlboro, Methuen, Middleton, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Andover, Plymouth, Randolph, Revere, Southboro, Southbridge, Springfield, Sunderland, Waltham, Webster, Winthrop, Woburn, and Worcester are all considered to be in the red category.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)