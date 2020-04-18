Town-by-town snow totals: April 18

(WHDH) — The snow started falling on Friday night and accumulated in some areas across Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Here is a look at snow totals across the Bay State:

Attleboro – 1.5 inches

Taunton – 2 inches

North Dighton – 2.1 inches

Ashfield – 3.5 inches

Northfield 2 inches

North Chester – 1.9 inches

Longmeadow – 1.5 inches

Westfield – 1.2 inches

Ware – 1 inch

Ashland – 2.8 inches

South Natick 2.8 inches

Natick – 2.5 inches

Lexington – 2.3 inches

Ashby – 1.5 inches

Reading – 1.2 inches

Melrose – 1 inch

Wilmington – 1 inch

Foxboro – 3.5 inches

Franklin – 3.4 inches

Millis – 3 inches

Norwood – 2.8 inches

South Bellingham – 2.5 inches

Weymouth – 2.3 inches

North Weymouth – 1.5 inches

Dedham – 1.3 inches

Rockland – 2.2 inches

Plymouth – 2 inches

Lakeville – 2 inches

Duxbury – 1.8 inches

Brockton – 1.6 inches

Dorchester – 2 inches

Grafton – 4.3 inches

Mendon – 4 inches

Worcester – 3.2 inches

Westborough – 3.1 inches

Holden – 3 inches

Hubbardston – 2.5 inches

Sterling – 2 inches

Clinton – 1 inch

Lunenburg – 1 inch

