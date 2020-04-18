Town-by-town snow totals: April 18

(WHDH) — The snow started falling on Friday night and accumulated in some areas across Massachusetts on Saturday morning.
Here is a look at snow totals across the Bay State:
Attleboro – 1.5 inches
Taunton – 2 inches
North Dighton – 2.1 inches
Ashfield – 3.5 inches
Northfield 2 inches
North Chester – 1.9 inches
Longmeadow – 1.5 inches
Westfield – 1.2 inches
Ware – 1 inch
Ashland – 2.8 inches
South Natick 2.8 inches
Natick – 2.5 inches
Lexington – 2.3 inches
Ashby – 1.5 inches
Reading – 1.2 inches
Melrose – 1 inch
Wilmington – 1 inch
Foxboro – 3.5 inches
Franklin – 3.4 inches
Millis – 3 inches
Norwood – 2.8 inches
South Bellingham – 2.5 inches
Weymouth – 2.3 inches
North Weymouth – 1.5 inches
Dedham – 1.3 inches
Rockland – 2.2 inches
Plymouth – 2 inches
Lakeville – 2 inches
Duxbury – 1.8 inches
Brockton – 1.6 inches
Dorchester – 2 inches
Grafton – 4.3 inches
Mendon – 4 inches
Worcester – 3.2 inches
Westborough – 3.1 inches
Holden – 3 inches
Hubbardston – 2.5 inches
Sterling – 2 inches
Clinton – 1 inch
Lunenburg – 1 inch
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)