(WHDH) — Some Massachusetts communities got an extra coating of snow to add to the more than 12 inches that fell in parts of the state last week.
A wintery mix led to snow accumulations mainly north and west of Boston on Sunday afternoon.
Here’s a look at some of the snow totals, according to the National Weather Service.
Fitchburg – 3.6 inches
Billerica – 2.7 inches
Sterling – 2.3 inches
Carlisle – 2.2 inches
Haverhill – 2 inches
Lunenburg – 1.9 inches
Sterling – 1.7 inches
Methuen – 1.5 inches
Townsend – 1.5 inches
Templeton – 1.5 inches
Worcester – 1.2 inches
Lexington – 1 inch
Warren – 1 inch
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)