(WHDH) — Some Massachusetts communities got an extra coating of snow to add to the more than 12 inches that fell in parts of the state last week.

A wintery mix led to snow accumulations mainly north and west of Boston on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a look at some of the snow totals, according to the National Weather Service.

Fitchburg – 3.6 inches

Billerica – 2.7 inches

Sterling – 2.3 inches

Carlisle – 2.2 inches

Haverhill – 2 inches

Lunenburg – 1.9 inches

Sterling – 1.7 inches

Methuen – 1.5 inches

Townsend – 1.5 inches

Templeton – 1.5 inches

Worcester – 1.2 inches

Lexington – 1 inch

Warren – 1 inch

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)