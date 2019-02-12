Town-by-town snow totals: February 12

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm moved into Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon and wreaked havoc on the evening commute.
While snow totals were not been overly impressive, slick road conditions caused problems for motorists on many major roads and highways.
Here’s a look at how much snow fell in some towns and cities:
Amesbury – 5.5 inches
New Salem – 5.5 inches
Dracut – 5.2 inches
Fitchburg – 5.1 inches
Haverhill – 5 inches
Pepperell – 4.3 inches
Deerfield – 4.3 inches
North Amherst – 4.1 inches
Worcester – 4.1 inches
Springfield – 4 inches
Topsfield – 4 inches
Reading – 3.8 inches
Foxborough – 3.5 inches
Milford – 3.5 inches
Framingham – 3 inches
Dover – 3 inches
Norton – 2.8 inches
Watertown – 2.8 inches
Boston – 2.7 inches
New Bedford – 2.5 inches
Plymouth – 2.5 inches
Weymouth – 2.2 inches
East Bridgewater- 2 inches
