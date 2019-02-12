Town-by-town snow totals: February 12

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm moved into Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon and wreaked havoc on the evening commute.

While snow totals were not been overly impressive, slick road conditions caused problems for motorists on many major roads and highways.

Here’s a look at how much snow fell in some towns and cities:

Amesbury – 5.5 inches

New Salem – 5.5 inches

Dracut – 5.2 inches

Fitchburg – 5.1 inches

Haverhill – 5 inches

Pepperell – 4.3 inches

Deerfield – 4.3 inches

North Amherst – 4.1 inches

Worcester – 4.1 inches

Springfield – 4 inches

Topsfield – 4 inches

Reading – 3.8 inches

Foxborough – 3.5 inches

Milford – 3.5 inches

Framingham – 3 inches

Dover – 3 inches

Norton – 2.8 inches

Watertown – 2.8 inches

Boston – 2.7 inches

New Bedford – 2.5 inches

Plymouth – 2.5 inches

Weymouth – 2.2 inches

East Bridgewater- 2 inches

