Town-by-town snow totals: Feb. 2

(WHDH) — A major winter storm barreled through Massachusetts Monday into Tuesday, dumping more than a foot of snow in some communities.

Here’s a look at some of the snow totals:

Billerica: 22.5 inches

Acton: 21.8 inches

Hudson: 20.9 inches

Wilmington: 20 inches

Dracut: 19.6 inches

Westborough: 18.4 inches

Lexington: 17.5 inches

Framingham: 16 inches

Worcester: 15.6 inches

Milford: 13.5 inches

Natick: 13 inches

Norwood: 10.6 inches

Norton: 3.5 inches

New Bedford: 1.4 inches

Boston: 1.2 inches

