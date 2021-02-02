Town-by-town snow totals: Feb. 2

(WHDH) — A major winter storm barreled through Massachusetts Monday into Tuesday, dumping more than a foot of snow in some communities.
Here’s a look at some of the snow totals:
Billerica: 22.5 inches
Acton: 21.8 inches
Hudson: 20.9 inches
Wilmington: 20 inches
Dracut: 19.6 inches
Westborough: 18.4 inches
Lexington: 17.5 inches
Framingham: 16 inches
Worcester: 15.6 inches
Milford: 13.5 inches
Natick: 13 inches
Norwood: 10.6 inches
Norton: 3.5 inches
New Bedford: 1.4 inches
Boston: 1.2 inches
For the latest forecast updates, visit the 7Weather page.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)