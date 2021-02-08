(WHDH) — A winter storm dumped another foot of snow in some Massachusetts communities just days after a powerful nor’easter.
Here is a look at snow totals for Sunday’s storm, according to the National Weather Service:
Sharon: 12.1 inches
Norfolk: 12 inches
Norwood: 11.6 inches
Northbridge: 11 inches
Foxboro: 10.5 inches
North Attleboro: 9 inches
Mansfield: 8.5 inches
East Sandwich: 8 inches
Randolph: 8 inches
Milford: 7.7 inches
New Bedford: 7 inches
Wakefield: 6.9 inches
Natick: 6.5 inches
Leominster: 6.4 inches
Lowell: 6.1 inches
Hingham: 6 inches
Falmouth: 5.8 inches
Swansea: 5.8 inches
Gloucester: 5.5 inches
Boston: 5.3 inches
Duxbury: 5.1 inches
Worcester: 5.1 inches
Wilmington: 5 inches
Westford: 4.2 inches
Yarmouth: 3.2 inches
