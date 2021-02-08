(WHDH) — A winter storm dumped another foot of snow in some Massachusetts communities just days after a powerful nor’easter.

Here is a look at snow totals for Sunday’s storm, according to the National Weather Service:

Sharon: 12.1 inches

Norfolk: 12 inches

Norwood: 11.6 inches

Northbridge: 11 inches

Foxboro: 10.5 inches

North Attleboro: 9 inches

Mansfield: 8.5 inches

East Sandwich: 8 inches

Randolph: 8 inches

Milford: 7.7 inches

New Bedford: 7 inches

Wakefield: 6.9 inches

Natick: 6.5 inches

Leominster: 6.4 inches

Lowell: 6.1 inches

Hingham: 6 inches

Falmouth: 5.8 inches

Swansea: 5.8 inches

Gloucester: 5.5 inches

Boston: 5.3 inches

Duxbury: 5.1 inches

Worcester: 5.1 inches

Wilmington: 5 inches

Westford: 4.2 inches

Yarmouth: 3.2 inches

