Residents in Massachusetts are once again breaking out the shovels to dig out from another winter storm.

Here is a look at snow totals from Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service:

Athol: 3.8 inches

Hudson: 3.7 inches

Fitchburg: 3.4 inches

Cambridge: 3.3 inches

Wakefield: 3.2 inches

Lexington: 3.1 inches

Westborough: 3.1 inches

Boston: 3 inches

Framingham: 3 inches

Gloucester: 3 inches

Haverhill: 3 inches

Leominster: 3 inches

Natick: 3 inches

Randolph: 2.9 inches

Worcester: 2.9 inches

Rockland: 2.8 inches

Foxboro: 2.7 inches

Scituate: 2.5 inches

Winchester: 2.5 inches

Attleboro: 2.3 inches

Dracut: 2 inches

Mansfield: 2 inches

North Andover: 2 inches

Quincy: 2 inches

Bourne: 1.8 inches

Sandwich: 1.6 inches

Nantucket: 1.1 inches

