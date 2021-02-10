Residents in Massachusetts are once again breaking out the shovels to dig out from another winter storm.
Here is a look at snow totals from Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service:
Athol: 3.8 inches
Hudson: 3.7 inches
Fitchburg: 3.4 inches
Cambridge: 3.3 inches
Wakefield: 3.2 inches
Lexington: 3.1 inches
Westborough: 3.1 inches
Boston: 3 inches
Framingham: 3 inches
Gloucester: 3 inches
Haverhill: 3 inches
Leominster: 3 inches
Natick: 3 inches
Randolph: 2.9 inches
Worcester: 2.9 inches
Rockland: 2.8 inches
Foxboro: 2.7 inches
Scituate: 2.5 inches
Winchester: 2.5 inches
Attleboro: 2.3 inches
Dracut: 2 inches
Mansfield: 2 inches
North Andover: 2 inches
Quincy: 2 inches
Bourne: 1.8 inches
Sandwich: 1.6 inches
Nantucket: 1.1 inches
