(WHDH) — An overnight storm dumped several inches of light, fluffy snow across the Bay State.

Here’s a look at how much snow fell in some towns and cities:

Rockport – 6 inches

Weymouth – 4.7 inches

Topsfield – 4.5 inches

Brockton – 4 inches

Hopkinton – 4 inches

Milford – 4 inches

Taunton – 4 inches

Randolph – 3.9 inches

Rove – 3.9 inches

Attleboro – 3.8 inches

Worcester – 3.7 inches

Methuen – 3.5 inches

Boston – 3.4 inches

Framingham – 3.3 inches

Dracut – 3.1 inches

Truro – 3.1 inches

Leominster – 3 inches

Maynard – 2.7 inches

New Bedford – 2.5 inches

Sterling – 2.5 inches

Franklin – 2.3 inches

Andover – 2.2 inches

Amherst – 2 inches

Falmouth – 2 inches

Wareham – 2 inches

Leyden – 1 inch

