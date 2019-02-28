(WHDH) — An overnight storm dumped several inches of light, fluffy snow across the Bay State.
Here’s a look at how much snow fell in some towns and cities:
Rockport – 6 inches
Weymouth – 4.7 inches
Topsfield – 4.5 inches
Brockton – 4 inches
Hopkinton – 4 inches
Milford – 4 inches
Taunton – 4 inches
Randolph – 3.9 inches
Rove – 3.9 inches
Attleboro – 3.8 inches
Worcester – 3.7 inches
Methuen – 3.5 inches
Boston – 3.4 inches
Framingham – 3.3 inches
Dracut – 3.1 inches
Truro – 3.1 inches
Leominster – 3 inches
Maynard – 2.7 inches
New Bedford – 2.5 inches
Sterling – 2.5 inches
Franklin – 2.3 inches
Andover – 2.2 inches
Amherst – 2 inches
Falmouth – 2 inches
Wareham – 2 inches
Leyden – 1 inch
