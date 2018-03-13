Town-by-town snow totals for 3rd March nor’easter

(WHDH) — A nor’easter slammed Massachusetts Tuesday for the third time in less than two weeks.
The storm dumped over 20 inches of snow in some places before it moved out.
Here’s a look at some snow totals:
Uxbridge – 27.8″
Milford – 26.6″
Billerica – 25.6″
Dracut – 24.2″
Andover – 23.8″
Northbridge – 23.5″
Framingham – 23.3″
Natick – 23″
Wilmington – 22.5″
Acton – 22″
East Arlington – 22″
Scituate – 22″
West Peabody – 22″
Worcester – 21.8″
Lexington – 21.4″
Sterling – 21″
Lowell – 20.6″
Lynn 20.5″
Somerville – 19.9″
Topsfield – 19″
Fall River – 18″
North Dighton – 17.2″
Newburyport – 17″
Acushnet – 16″
Taunton – 15.6″
Plymouth – 15.4″
Randolph – 15″
Boston – 14.5″
Bourne – 14.5″
Rockland – 14.5″
