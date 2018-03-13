Town-by-town snow totals for 3rd March nor’easter

(WHDH) — A nor’easter slammed Massachusetts Tuesday for the third time in less than two weeks.

The storm dumped over 20 inches of snow in some places before it moved out.

Here’s a look at some snow totals:

Uxbridge – 27.8″

Milford – 26.6″

Billerica – 25.6″

Dracut – 24.2″

Andover – 23.8″

Northbridge – 23.5″

Framingham – 23.3″

Natick – 23″

Wilmington – 22.5″

Acton – 22″

East Arlington – 22″

Scituate – 22″

West Peabody – 22″

Worcester – 21.8″

Lexington – 21.4″

Sterling – 21″

Lowell – 20.6″

Lynn 20.5″

Somerville – 19.9″

Topsfield – 19″

Fall River – 18″

North Dighton – 17.2″

Newburyport – 17″

Acushnet – 16″

Taunton – 15.6″

Plymouth – 15.4″

Randolph – 15″

Boston – 14.5″

Bourne – 14.5″

Rockland – 14.5″

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)