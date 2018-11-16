Massachusetts’ first widespread snowfall left some towns with more than nine inches of snow.
Snow began falling Thursday night before transitioning to sleet and rain Friday morning.
Here’s a look at some local snow totals:
Carlisle – 9.3 inches
Billerica – 9.2 inches
Stow – 9.1 inches
Clinton – 9 inches
North Reading – 9 inches
Fitchburg – 8.6 inches
Framingham – 8.5 inches
Worcester – 8.2 inches
Franklin – 8 inches
Cambridge – 6 inches
Taunton – 6 inches
Lynn – 3.5
Boston – 2.7 inches
Sandwich – 2.3 inches
Marston Mills – 1.3 inches
