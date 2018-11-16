Massachusetts’ first widespread snowfall left some towns with more than nine inches of snow.

Snow began falling Thursday night before transitioning to sleet and rain Friday morning.

Here’s a look at some local snow totals:

Carlisle – 9.3 inches

Billerica – 9.2 inches

Stow – 9.1 inches

Clinton – 9 inches

North Reading – 9 inches

Fitchburg – 8.6 inches

Framingham – 8.5 inches

Worcester – 8.2 inches

Franklin – 8 inches

Cambridge – 6 inches

Taunton – 6 inches

Lynn – 3.5

Boston – 2.7 inches

Sandwich – 2.3 inches

Marston Mills – 1.3 inches

