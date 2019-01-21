(WHDH) — A nasty winter storm left some towns with close to a foot of snow.
Snow began falling Saturday night before transitioning to sleet and freezing rain on Sunday.
Here’s a look at some local snow totals:
Leyden – 11 inches
Tewksbury – 9.6 inches
Northampton – 9.5 inches
Dracut – 8.5 inches
Southwick – 8.2 inches
Burlington – 7.8 inches
Framingham – 7.5 inches
Methuen – 7 inches
Amherst – 6.8 inches
Worcester – 6.5 inches
Gloucester – 6.5 inches
Milford – 6.2 inches
Springfield – 6.1 inches
Quincy – 6 inches
Watertown – 5.5 inches
Weymouth – 5 inches
Hingham – 5 inches
Natick – 5 inches
Boston – 4.9 inches
Plymouth – 3 inches
Taunton – 2.5 inches
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)