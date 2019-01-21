(WHDH) — A nasty winter storm left some towns with close to a foot of snow.

Snow began falling Saturday night before transitioning to sleet and freezing rain on Sunday.

Here’s a look at some local snow totals:

Leyden – 11 inches

Tewksbury – 9.6 inches

Northampton – 9.5 inches

Dracut – 8.5 inches

Southwick – 8.2 inches

Burlington – 7.8 inches

Framingham – 7.5 inches

Methuen – 7 inches

Amherst – 6.8 inches

Worcester – 6.5 inches

Gloucester – 6.5 inches

Milford – 6.2 inches

Springfield – 6.1 inches

Quincy – 6 inches

Watertown – 5.5 inches

Weymouth – 5 inches

Hingham – 5 inches

Natick – 5 inches

Boston – 4.9 inches

Plymouth – 3 inches

Taunton – 2.5 inches

