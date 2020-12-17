(WHDH) — A major winter storm has already dumped several inches of snow in some communities.
Here’s a look at snow totals so far:
Grafton – 10.5 inches
Westborough – 10.3 inches
Natick – 9.5 inches
Walpole – 9.4 inches
Hudson – 9.1 inches
Hopkinton – 9 inches
Haverhill – 8 inches
Woburn – 7.2 inches
Boxford – 7 inches
Lexington – 6.8 inches
Freetown – 5.5 inches
Nantucket – 3 inches
