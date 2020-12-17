(WHDH) — A major winter storm has already dumped several inches of snow in some communities.

Here’s a look at snow totals so far:

Grafton – 10.5 inches

Westborough – 10.3 inches

Natick – 9.5 inches

Walpole – 9.4 inches

Hudson – 9.1 inches

Hopkinton – 9 inches

Haverhill – 8 inches

Woburn – 7.2 inches

Boxford – 7 inches

Lexington – 6.8 inches

Freetown – 5.5 inches

Nantucket – 3 inches

