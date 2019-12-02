Town-by-town snow totals (so far): December 2

(WHDH) — A major storm dumped several inches of snow across the Bay State overnight, with more flakes expected to fall Monday night into Tuesday.
Here’s a look at how much snow has fallen so far:
Northbridge – 13 inches
Dracut – 12.3 inches
Fitchburg – 11.8 inches
Pepperell – 11.7 inches
Haverhill – 11.5 inches
Winchendon – 10 inches
Hudson – 9.5 inches
Grafton – 9.3 inches
Hopkinton – 9 inches
Maynard – 9 inches
Methuen – 9 inches
Worcester – 8.9 inches
Framingham – 8.8 inches
Northampton – 8.3 inches
Milford – 8.5 inches
North Andover – 8 inches
Natick – 7.8 inches
Springfield – 7 inches
Winchester – 6.4 inches
Franklin – 6 inches
Millis – 6 inches
Newton – 5.8 inches
Foxborough – 3.5 inches
Easton – 3 inches
Leominster – 2.3 inches
Lynn – 2 inches
Weymouth – 2 inches
Boston – 1.2 inches
Taunton – 1 inch
