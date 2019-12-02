Town-by-town snow totals (so far): December 2

(WHDH) — A major storm dumped several inches of snow across the Bay State overnight, with more flakes expected to fall Monday night into Tuesday.

Here’s a look at how much snow has fallen so far:

Northbridge – 13 inches

Dracut – 12.3 inches

Fitchburg – 11.8 inches

Pepperell – 11.7 inches

Haverhill – 11.5 inches

Winchendon – 10 inches

Hudson – 9.5 inches

Grafton – 9.3 inches

Hopkinton – 9 inches

Maynard – 9 inches

Methuen – 9 inches

Worcester – 8.9 inches

Framingham – 8.8 inches

Northampton – 8.3 inches

Milford – 8.5 inches

North Andover – 8 inches

Natick – 7.8 inches

Springfield – 7 inches

Winchester – 6.4 inches

Franklin – 6 inches

Millis – 6 inches

Newton – 5.8 inches

Foxborough – 3.5 inches

Easton – 3 inches

Leominster – 2.3 inches

Lynn – 2 inches

Weymouth – 2 inches

Boston – 1.2 inches

Taunton – 1 inch

