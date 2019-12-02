Town-by-town snow totals (so far): December 3

(WHDH) — Round two of a one-two wintry punch left several inches of snow in some parts of southern New England, just a day after the first round of the storm dropped 12 inches or more in some communities.

Here’s a look at how much snow has fallen so far:

Royalston – 25 inches

Winchendon – 25 inches

Fitchburg – 24.2 inches

Sterling – 20 inches

Gardner – 17 inches

Worcester – 13.5 inches

Lexington – 13 inches

Dracut – 12 inches

Amesbury – 11 inches

Andover – 11 inches

Bedford – 11 inches

Wayland – 9 inches

Brockton – 8 inches

Cambridge – 6.3 inches

Lynn – 5 inches

Swansea – 5 inches

Taunton – 4 inches

Boston – 3 inches

Attleboro – 2 inches

Duxbury – 2 inches

