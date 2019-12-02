Town-by-town snow totals (so far): December 3

(WHDH) — Round two of a one-two wintry punch left several inches of snow in some parts of southern New England, just a day after the first round of the storm dropped 12 inches or more in some communities.
Here’s a look at how much snow has fallen so far:
Royalston – 25 inches
Winchendon – 25 inches
Fitchburg – 24.2 inches
Sterling – 20 inches
Gardner – 17 inches
Worcester – 13.5 inches
Lexington – 13 inches
Dracut – 12 inches
Amesbury – 11 inches
Andover – 11 inches
Bedford – 11 inches
Wayland – 9 inches
Brockton – 8 inches
Cambridge – 6.3 inches
Lynn – 5 inches
Swansea – 5 inches
Taunton – 4 inches
Boston – 3 inches
Attleboro – 2 inches
Duxbury – 2 inches
