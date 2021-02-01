Town-by-town snow totals (so far): Feb. 1

(WHDH) — Several inches of snow has already fallen in some Bay State communities.

The flakes began falling in some areas on Monday morning. The winter storm is expected to intensify throughout the evening.

Here’s a look at some of the snow totals so far:

Auburn – 4 inches

Westboro – 3.6 inches

Shirley – 3.5 inches

Clinton – 2.8 inches

Worcester – 2.8 inches

Burlington – 2.1 inches

Framingham – 2 inches

Hopkinton – 2 inches

Grafton – 2 inches

This list will be updated as more snow totals are reported.

