Town-by-town snow totals (so far): Feb. 1

(WHDH) — Several inches of snow has already fallen in some Bay State communities.
The flakes began falling in some areas on Monday morning. The winter storm is expected to intensify throughout the evening.
Here’s a look at some of the snow totals so far:
Auburn – 4 inches
Westboro – 3.6 inches
Shirley – 3.5 inches
Clinton – 2.8 inches
Worcester – 2.8 inches
Burlington – 2.1 inches
Framingham – 2 inches
Hopkinton – 2 inches
Grafton – 2 inches
This list will be updated as more snow totals are reported.
