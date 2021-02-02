Town-by-town snow totals (so far): Feb. 2

(WHDH) — A major winter storm barreled through Massachusetts Monday into Tuesday, dumping more than a foot of snow in some communities.
Here’s a look at some of the snow totals so far:
Wilmington: 20 inches
Dracut: 18.3 inches
Lunenburg: 18.2 inches
Worcester: 15.6 inches
Natick: 13 inches
Lexington: 12.9 inches
Milford: 12 inches
Framingham: 12 inches
Sharon: 7 inches
Norton: 3.5 inches
Boston: 1.2 inches
Whitman: 1.2 inches
New Bedford: 1 inch
