Town-by-town snow totals (so far): Feb. 2

(WHDH) — A major winter storm barreled through Massachusetts Monday into Tuesday, dumping more than a foot of snow in some communities.

Here’s a look at some of the snow totals so far:

Wilmington: 20 inches

Dracut: 18.3 inches

Lunenburg: 18.2 inches

Worcester: 15.6 inches

Natick: 13 inches

Lexington: 12.9 inches

Milford: 12 inches

Framingham: 12 inches

Sharon: 7 inches

Norton: 3.5 inches

Boston: 1.2 inches

Whitman: 1.2 inches

New Bedford: 1 inch

