Several inches of snow fell in some Bay State communities overnight.
Flakes began falling Tuesday evening with scattered snow showers continuing into Wednesday morning.
Here’s a look at some of the snow totals so far:
Holden – 5.5 inches
Sterling – 4.8 inches
Fitchburg – 4.6 inches
Hudson – 4.1 inches
New Bedford – 4 inches
Westborough – 4 inches
Boston – 3.6 inches
Barnstable – 3.6 inches
Sandwich – 3.6 inches
Windham, N.H. – 3.5 inches
Haverhill – 3.5 inches
Taunton – 3.1 inches
Gloucester – 3 inches
Weymouth – 3 inches
