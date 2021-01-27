Several inches of snow fell in some Bay State communities overnight.

Flakes began falling Tuesday evening with scattered snow showers continuing into Wednesday morning.

Here’s a look at some of the snow totals so far:

Holden – 5.5 inches

Sterling – 4.8 inches

Fitchburg – 4.6 inches

Hudson – 4.1 inches

New Bedford – 4 inches

Westborough – 4 inches

Boston – 3.6 inches

Barnstable – 3.6 inches

Sandwich – 3.6 inches

Windham, N.H. – 3.5 inches

Haverhill – 3.5 inches

Taunton – 3.1 inches

Gloucester – 3 inches

Weymouth – 3 inches

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)