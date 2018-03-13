Town-by-town snow totals (so far): March 13

(WHDH) — A nor’easter is slamming Massachusetts Tuesday for the third time in less than two weeks.

The storm is expected to dump up to 20 inches of snow in some places before it moves out.

Here’s a look at some early snow totals:

Bridgewater – 6″

Dighton – 5.7″

Acushnet – 5″

Franklin – 4.5″

Westport – 4.5″

Marlborough – 4″

Stow – 3.5″

North Reading – 3.5″

Worcester – 3″

Winchester – 3″

Tewksbury – 3″

Sandwich – 3″

Andover – 3″

Newburyport – 2″

Boston (Govt. Center) – 2″

Scituate – 2″

This list will be updated as more snow reports come in.

