Town-by-town snowfall totals in Massachusetts: Feb. 9

BOSTON (WHDH) - A major winter storm is hammering Massachusetts. When it’s all said and done, some areas could see more than 16 inches of snow.

Here’s a town-by-town look at the snowfall totals:

Boston: 10.7 inches

Fitchburg: 13.0 inches

Mansfield: 11.5 inches

Peabody: 11.0 inches

Attleboro: 9.0 inches

Chelsea: 14.5 inches

Ludlow: 18.0 inches

East Londmeadow: 19.0 inches

Foxborough: 15.0 inches

Worcester: 13 inches

Bourne: 6.8 inches

Plymouth: 13.1 inches

Hull: 6.3 inches

Bridgewater: 11 inches

Sandwich: 8 inches

Scituate: 11 inches

Orange: 14.0 inches

Granby: 17.2 inches

Groton: 10.5 inches

Westfield: 17.0 inches

Burlington: 10.3 inches

Gloucester: 14.0 inches

North Dighton: 13.2 inches

Wellfleet: 8.0 inches

Shirley: 9.2 inces

Randolph: 12.6 inches

Framingham: 10.5 inches

Here’s a map of more totals, courtesy of the National Weather Service:

It's hard to keep up with all of the reports them but a BIG THANKS to everyone who sent one in! pic.twitter.com/HnuxdopNkZ — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 10, 2017

