Town-by-town snowfall totals in Massachusetts: Feb. 9

BOSTON (WHDH) - A major winter storm is hammering Massachusetts. When it’s all said and done, some areas could see more than 16 inches of snow.
Here’s a town-by-town look at the snowfall totals:
Boston: 10.7 inches
Fitchburg: 13.0 inches
Mansfield: 11.5 inches
Peabody: 11.0 inches
Attleboro: 9.0 inches
Chelsea: 14.5 inches
Ludlow: 18.0 inches
East Londmeadow: 19.0 inches
Foxborough: 15.0 inches
Worcester: 13 inches
Bourne: 6.8 inches
Plymouth: 13.1 inches
Hull: 6.3 inches
Bridgewater: 11 inches
Sandwich: 8 inches
Scituate: 11 inches
Orange: 14.0 inches
Granby: 17.2 inches
Groton: 10.5 inches
Westfield: 17.0 inches
Burlington: 10.3 inches
Gloucester: 14.0 inches
North Dighton: 13.2 inches
Wellfleet: 8.0 inches
Shirley: 9.2 inces
Randolph: 12.6 inches
Framingham: 10.5 inches
Here’s a map of more totals, courtesy of the National Weather Service:
