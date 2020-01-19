Town-by-town snowfall totals: Jan 19, 2019

BOSTON (WHDH) - An overnight snowstorm dropped fresh snow on communities across Massachusetts, some of which saw more than 6 inches.
Here’s a look at how much snow fell, according to the National Weather Service:
Lunenburg – 6.1 inches
Topsfield – 6 inches
Hudson – 6 inches
Dracut 5.7 inches
Fitchburg – 5.5 inches
Middleton – 5.5 inches
Methuen – 5.5 inches
Greenfield – 5 inches
Carlisle – 4.8 inches
Ayer – 4.8 inches
Ipswich – 4.5 inches
Acton – 4.3 inches
Reading – 4.2 inches
Wakefield – 4.1 inches
Ashland – 4 inches
Grafton – 4 inches
Burlington – 4 inches
Saugus – 4 inches
Burlington – 4 inches
Lexington – 3.9 inches
West Newton – 3.9 inches
Randolph – 3.5 inches
Franklin – 3.5 inches
Danvers – 3.5 inches
Stoughton – 3.1 inches
Springfield – 3.1 inches
Weymouth – 3.1 inches
Sharon – 3.1 inches
Walpole – 3 inches
Hopkinton – 3 inches
Sudbury – 3 inches
Boston – 3 inches
Lynn – 3 inches
South Weymouth – 2.8 inches
Brockton – 2.9 inches
Attleboro – 2.3 inches
New Bedford – 2 inches
Hyannis – 2 inches
Pembroke – 1.5 inches