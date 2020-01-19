Town-by-town snowfall totals: Jan 19, 2019

BOSTON (WHDH) - An overnight snowstorm dropped fresh snow on communities across Massachusetts, some of which saw more than 6 inches.

Here’s a look at how much snow fell, according to the National Weather Service:

Lunenburg – 6.1 inches

Topsfield – 6 inches

Hudson – 6 inches

Dracut 5.7 inches

Fitchburg – 5.5 inches

Middleton – 5.5 inches

Methuen – 5.5 inches

Greenfield – 5 inches

Carlisle – 4.8 inches

Ayer – 4.8 inches

Ipswich – 4.5 inches

Acton – 4.3 inches

Reading – 4.2 inches

Wakefield – 4.1 inches

Ashland – 4 inches

Grafton – 4 inches

Burlington – 4 inches

Saugus – 4 inches

Lexington – 3.9 inches

West Newton – 3.9 inches

Randolph – 3.5 inches

Franklin – 3.5 inches

Danvers – 3.5 inches

Stoughton – 3.1 inches

Springfield – 3.1 inches

Weymouth – 3.1 inches

Sharon – 3.1 inches

Walpole – 3 inches

Hopkinton – 3 inches

Sudbury – 3 inches

Boston – 3 inches

Lynn – 3 inches

South Weymouth – 2.8 inches

Brockton – 2.9 inches

Attleboro – 2.3 inches

New Bedford – 2 inches

Hyannis – 2 inches

Pembroke – 1.5 inches