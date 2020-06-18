Town changes locks, shuts off power and water to Oxford gym that defied state’s coronavirus reopening plan

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Oxford on Thursday posted a closure notice on the front door of a gym that welcomed its members back in defiance of the state’s four-phased reopening plan, in addition to cutting the power and water supplies.

Electricity and domestic water service were shut off in Prime Fitness & Nutrition, Inc. on Thursday after a judge granted the town the ability to shut down the gym.

The town changed the locks but did not account for the key fobs used to electrically open the doors.

Two members walked right in and began working out in the dark until officers cut the workout off early.

DEVELOPING: Despite locks being changed at gym in Oxford, MA where owner refused to shut down, members used key cards to electronically open doors, went in, and began working out. @7News pic.twitter.com/nUQkbjjIxo — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) June 18, 2020

Dave Blondin, the gym’s owner, has racked up thousands of dollars in fines for violating Baker’s reopening plan and has said that he would go to jail, if necessary, in order to keep his gym open.

Blondin argued that his supplement store, which is located in the gym, is an essential business

“At the same time, the cut the water and the power to the supplement and nutrition store, which was actually deemed essential was able to keep open this whole time,” he said. “Now they’re shutting down by business that I’m allowed to have open.”

Members said they support Blondin and plan to keep working out as long as the doors remain unlocked.

“You don’t need lights to lift a weight, your really don’t. You have lights from the windows and that’s all you need,” gym member James Lauzonis said.

Gyms cannot reopen until Phase 3 of Baker’s plan, which at the earliest could begin on June 29.

