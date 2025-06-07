LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two town employees have been placed on leave after “inappropriate and racist words” were caught on the livestream of Lynnfield High School’s graduate ceremony on Friday, the community’s town administrator said in a statement.

In a joint statement, Town Administrator Robert J. Dolan and Assistant Town Administrator Robert E. Curtin said, “At 7 p.m. this evening I was informed that, during a live streaming of the Lynnfield High School graduation, town employees were overheard using inappropriate and racist words. This video and audio feed was seen and heard by people waiting to watch the graduation.

The individuals in the video have been identified and I have placed them on administrative leave pending a full investigation of the video and any other evidence.”

The statement continued, “We, as town leaders, stand together in outrage over what has been reported this evening and wish to state emphatically that racist language and behavior has no place in our town and will be dealt with immediately.

It is especially regrettable that this incident took place on what is and should be a night to celebrate our incredible seniors. Such incidents, however, must be confronted directly and openly and a full investigation and appropriate action will be taken.”

Superintendent Tom Geary and School Committee Chair Kristen Elworthy also issued a statement, saying, “This incident took place at a school event, and we are outraged that our students, families, and community members were exposed to such harmful language…”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

