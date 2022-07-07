COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A swim center in Cohasset was shut down after several young adults fell ill following a swim practice.

The Office of the Town Manager said the Cohasset Swim Center was shut down after four young adults said they felt sick after using the facility on Wednesday, July 6.

The Center opened without their finalized building or pool health inspection permits, according to officials. Before the opening, the Cohasset Health Department reportedly learned that a broken pipe had caused half the water from the largest pool in the complex to leak, resulting in a chemical imbalance.

Swim Center staff apparently opened the pool for use before the water in the main pool was fully balanced and certified by the Health Department, according to the town manager’s office.

Officials said the town’s director of public health and the building commissioner conducted an immediate inspection of the center before shutting it down.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Cohasset Health Department, is requiring third-party water quality testing five days a week for the next two weeks,” Town Manager Christopher Senior said in a release.

The office said the facility has also since received a pool certification from the Health Department, but that there are still open building permits the Center needs to complete.

The Cohasset Swim Center is a “non-profit community pool for residents of Cohasset and surrounding towns,” according to the Center’s website, and is not owned or operated by the town itself.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)