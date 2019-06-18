Town manager accepts Reading police chief’s resignation

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading Police Chief Mark Segalla, who was placed on administrative leave in December amid a domestic violence investigation, has resigned from his post, the town announced Tuesday.

“I have accepted the resignation of Police Chief Mark Segalla, effective June 28, 2019,” Town Manager Robert W. LeLacheur Jr. said in a letter to the community. “Mark will remain out and continue to use his sick leave time through that date.”

Segalla was placed on leave on Dec. 24 after administrators learned that he was being investigated for a domestic violence charge stemming from an incident three days earlier in Tewksbury.

After referring the investigation to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, a special prosecutor was appointed to investigate the incident.

Reading’s Deputy Police Chief David Clark will continue to run the department until further notice, according to LeLacheur.

Later this summer, LeLacheur says the town will “conduct a replacement process” for Segalla’s position.

