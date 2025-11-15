AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are still searching for the cause of a massive fire in Amherst last week that left more than 200 people without a place to live and are providing an update on the recovery efforts.

In a statement, town officials said, “Words cannot express the appreciation, admiration, and gratitude for our firefighters’ and first responders’ tremendous service last weekend. No reported injuries among the residents nor among our staff are a tribute to their priorities and training.”

At about 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7., crews responded to a report of a fire at a construction site on Olympia Drive and found a four-story structure on the sit engulfed in flames. The fire spread to the adjacent apartment building and both structures eventually needed to be demolished.

UMass has organized multiple ways to donate to help the displaced residents.

Food donations should be brought to one of the November Food Drive bins located around campus.

New underwear, socks, and toiletries can be dropped off at UMass Downtown located at 108 N. Pleasant St or the

New2U store located on campus in Room 205 of the Hampden Commons in the Southwest Residential Area.

Other material goods, including clothing, kitchenware, and school supplies should be brought to New2U.

To help the displaced residents financially, please consider donating to UMass’s Student Care and Emergency Response Fund (SCERF), which helps support students facing emergency needs.

