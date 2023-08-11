BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Town of Bourne has issued a boil water order after e. coli was detected this week, according to officials.

In an alert Friday morning, the town’s Emergency Management Department said the order affected residents who get their water from the Bourne Water District, which encompasses the Cape side of Bourne, “from the Sandwich town line to the Falmouth town line,” according to the police department.

Speaking with 7NEWS, the water district’s treasurer, Paul Moriarty, said e. coli had been detected in the water, and that officials hoped to resolve the issue within the next 2-3 days.

In the meantime, he said the water remains safe for all purposes other than drinking and ingesting.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the water district at 508-563-2294 or 508-209-4863.

