BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A boil water order issued for Bourne Water District customers has been lifted, according to town officials.

The Town of Bourne announced Tuesday afternoon that the order was lifted effective immediately when officials received word from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

“The Bourne Water District collected samples as required by DEP yesterday and sent the samples for analysis,” a news release from the town stated. “This afternoon, DEP notified the Bourne Water District that the boil water order has been lifted.”

The order was originally issued on Friday, Aug. 11, after e. coli had been detected in the water, according to Bourne Water District Treasurer Paul Moriarty.

Customers affected included residents living on the Cape side of Bourne, “from the Sandwich town line to the Falmouth town line,” according to the police department.

In its announcement, the town also shared advisories for residents when it comes to flushing household and building water lines, including instructions for both cold and water faucets, dishwashers, and more.

Those instructions be found here.

