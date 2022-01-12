BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - People entering certain businesses and venues in Brookline will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination beginning next weekend, officials said.

Interim Health Commissioner Pat Maloney announced Tuesday that proof of vaccination will be required at indoor entertainment, recreation and event venues, such as movie theaters and museums, food service establishments, including indoor and outdoor seating areas, and all commercial indoor gyms and fitness settings.

The regulation will take effect in phases, starting with a soft rollout on Jan. 15:

Phase 1, Jan. 15 : All patrons ages 12 and up shall be required to present proof they’ve received at least one dose in either a one-dose or multi-dose vaccination.

: All patrons ages 12 and up shall be required to present proof they’ve received at least one dose in either a one-dose or multi-dose vaccination. Phase 2, Feb. 22 : All patrons ages 12 and up shall be required to present proof of one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or all doses of either Pfizer or Moderna.

: All patrons ages 12 and up shall be required to present proof of one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or all doses of either Pfizer or Moderna. Phase 3, March 22 : All patrons ages 5-11 shall be required to present proof of at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is currently the only vaccine authorized to be provided to that age group.

: All patrons ages 5-11 shall be required to present proof of at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is currently the only vaccine authorized to be provided to that age group. Phase 4, May 1: All patrons ages 5-11 shall be required to present proof of full vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine, which is currently the only vaccine authorized to be provided to that age group.

The vaccine requirement will take full effect on Jan. 22, with violators facing fines of $300 per violation, according to Maloney.

“This approach helps to protect our entire community as we approach the start of the third year of a pandemic that’s touched all of our lives,” Maloney said. “By implementing this regulation, Brookline is doing its part to mitigate a continuing surge that is stretching our healthcare system to its limits, because vaccination is proven to severely limit the potential for hospitalization due to COVID-19.”

People visiting businesses that require proof of vaccination can show one of the following:

A CDC COVID-19 vaccination card

A digital image of a CDC card

Any other official immunization record from the jurisdiction, state or country where the vaccine was administered

A digital or physical photo of such card or record, reflecting the person’s name, vaccine brand and dates administered

A letter, digital image or report from a health care provider, pharmacy or vaccination site establishing proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Any vaccination verification smartphone application developed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts or developed or endorsed by the Town of Brookline.

Those entering the outlined establishments for a quick, limited purpose like using the restroom, placing or picking up a takeout order, making a delivery, or performing necessary repairs will be exempted from this regulation, Maloney said. Additionally, public safety, public health and emergency services personnel will be exempt.

Brookline’s indoor mask mandate continues to remain in effect.

