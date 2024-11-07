HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Town of Hanson will stop measures to prevent a resident from projecting a Donald Trump campaign logo onto a municipal water tower.

Town administrators said Wednesday they are hopeful the person behind the projection will stop, as the election is now over. Officials reminded residents that the town does not endorse any political candidate.

The image first appeared weeks before the November election — a large “Trump 2024” sign on town property.

Hanson officials used flood lights to block out the image, but town officials said it was expensive to maintain. The noise from the generators also bothered neighbors.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)