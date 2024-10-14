HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hanson resident has been projecting a Trump 2024 sign onto a municipal water tower, which officials have denounced as a violation of town bylaws.

On Friday, town officials learned that a local resident was projecting the political sign from their property onto the water tower at 228 High St., according to Town Administrator Lisa Green.

Officials are currently working on a cease and desist order for the resident, as such statements are not allowed on town property, she said.

“This misleads the public into believing that this activity is sanctioned by or condoned by the Town,” Green said in a statement. “As a governmental entity, the Town of Hanson does not endorse candidates for any office from any political party, nor does the Town allow political signs to be displayed on municipal property.”

Highway Department employees have been shining spotlights on the water tower to dim the projection, the statement said.

The lights have been keeping Hanson resident Patrick Croghan up at night, as he lives directly across the street from the water tower.

“The generators have been keeping us up at night. They’ve been really loud, and that’s been more of a problem in my eyes,” Croghan said.

He said he thought the sign itself, however, was humorous.

“I thought it was ingenious and laughed and got a kick out of it, but I can understand the town not wanting it up there, 100 percent, just because it is a political thing,” Croghan said.

Officials said the resident will be fined $100 per day until the projection is discontinued.

“This individual’s actions have the potential to cost a significant amount of taxpayer dollars, including attorney fees, overtime to pay Highway Department workers to turn the spotlight on and off each day, and the potential for having to rent or purchase stronger lighting equipment,” Green said. “The $100 per day fine will likely not cover these expenses.”

Local Lisa Carson said she understands that the town needs to keep residents in line with municipal bylaws, but that she champions freedom of speech.

“The town has to ensure that we are following the state laws and I believe somebody has a right to put a Trump sign anywhere they want or a Walz/Harris [sic],” Carson said.

No one answered the door Monday at the home where the projection has been coming from.

