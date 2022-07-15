HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - U.S. Marine Sergeant Matthew Partyka passed away while on active duty at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, according to a statement by Hingham officials.

Partyka, who died on July 3, moved to Hingham in 2000 and was a 2015 graduate of Hingham High School.

According to town officials, Partyka’s body will be returning to Hingham on July 18 following planeside honors.

The hearse will travel south from Logan International Airport before exiting at Derby Street. From there the procession will travel to Whiting Street, before ending on Pond Street.

Town officials are asking residents along the procession to silently stand in respect.

Partyka will be waked at the Resurrection Church in Hingham on Tuesday, July 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Partyka to any of the charities found on the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel website.

