MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Middleboro is filing a lawsuit against the state, saying they shouldn’t have to comply with the MBTA Communities Act.

The town says they were forced to go to court in a battle over compliance. The decision was made after missing out on critical state funds.

The MBTA Communities Act requires cities and towns with or near MBTA services to meet multi-family housing requirements.

Last month, the state’s highest court upheld the act while striking down several guidelines.

Middleboro Town Manager Jay McGrail said in part, “Attorney General Andrea Campbell last week characterized those who oppose the act as being against housing affordability. Now we know the truth. The MBTA Communities Act has never been about affordable housing, because Middleboro is far ahead of other communities. The act has only been about increasing housing.”

Governor Maura Healey responded, saying, “The law is not an unfunded mandate… We know that Attorney General Campbell and her team will vigorously defend the law, and we’re committed to working with all towns to turn these plans into new housing and lower costs for all of our residents.”

