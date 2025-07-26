NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Town residents in Needham are being urged to limit their water consumption during emergency repairs.

Town water is safe to drink and use for activities of daily living.

The reduction is requested until Monday, July 28.

The MWRA has announced that unexpected maintenance work is required on its system. As a precautionary measure, the Town of Needham’s Department of Public Works has been placed on standby to accept potential mutual aid from the neighboring Town of Wellesley if additional water is needed.

Residents may experience temporary fluctuations in water pressure or brief water discoloration. These changes are not harmful to health or safety.

Outdoor:

Temporarily suspend lawn watering and irrigation systems

Postpone car washing and power washing

Avoid filling pools or hot tubs

Indoor:

Take shorter showers

Run dishwashers and washing machines only when full

Limit non-essential water use

If you have questions, please visit https://needhamma.gov/

