Town of Sharon sets up COVID-19 vaccine hotline to make booking appointments easier

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Town of Sharon is hoping to make signing up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment easier after many people voiced their frustrations with the state’s online booking process.

The town created a pre-registration form, which can be found here, for all residents looking to get the vaccine.

Those who fill out the form will be notified by the town when they are eligible to get vaccinated.

The town is currently waiting for another shipment of vaccines and once that arrives, eligible residents will receive a call from officials to set up an appointment at the community center.

People who need technical assistance with pre-registering or those who have questions can call the Sharon COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 781-784-1514.

The state is heading into Phase 2 of their vaccination distribution timeline, meaning residents 75 years and older can get the vaccine beginning Monday.

Kathie Medeiros, of the Sharon Council of Aging, says the town is hopeful this vaccine hotline will help senior residents book an appointment.

“When you’re dealing with this population of people of 75 and older, a lot of them have difficulty doing things online,” she explained. “Those seniors who cannot do it by themselves, who don’t have access to a computer or whatever, they can call us and we will manually put in their data.”

Medeiros added that the town had been inundated with calls from people who were having difficulty booking an appointment on the state’s website.

