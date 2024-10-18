MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middleboro Health Department condemned a house Friday where animal control officers found 17 dogs needing medical care, along with an array of other animals, according to the town.

Animal control officers responded to 53 Precinct St. with a warrant for an animal welfare investigation, Middleboro Town Manager James McGrail said in a statement. At the same time, the law department division of the MSPCA executed a warrant in connection with horses on the property, the town said.

The 17 dogs “lived in filth” inside the home and did not have access to food or water, McGrail said. Officials also found two cats, a turtle, and a guinea pig inside, he said.

One dog needing “urgent medical attention” was immediately taken by animal control officers, according to the statement.

The home was condemned because officials determined it to be a health hazard and a fire hazard, McGrail said.

Officials said the 16 remaining dogs and other animals found inside will be removed by the Middleboro Health Department, with the help of additional agencies, including Wareham Animal Control.

No criminal charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon.

