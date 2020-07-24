Town officials extend water ban in Scituate

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Scituate officials have announced an extension to the June 29 water ban on Friday.

The use of all nonessential outdoor water will continue to be prohibited for the time being to preserve the water supply for the late summer and fall, town officials said.

The ban calls for no car washing, filling of pools or irrigation of lawns via sprinklers or an automatic irrigation system. Restrictions on these activities will be revised should conditions change with the water supply or weather patterns, officials said.

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to use hand-held hoses to water plants, flowers, gardens and lawns between the hours of 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

