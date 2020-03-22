Town officials in Nantucket order shelter in place beginning Monday

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Nantucket town officials are ordering a shelter in place, effective Monday, due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

A stay at home order will take effect on Monday at 5 p.m. at the request of the town’s Select Board and health director.

Both voted to approve the order, which will not impact essential services, including grocery stores and pharmacies which will remain open for business.

Restaurants will also be open to provide curbside pick-up and delivery orders.

