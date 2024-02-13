PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are making preparations for the possibility of flooding and storm surge in coastal communities across Massachusetts, including Plymouth, where there’s the potential for up to a foot of snow.

The town’s Public Works Department says it has 130 salt and plow trucks on standby to help clear roads when the storm arrives Tuesday morning. A downtown parking ban goes into effect at 7 a.m. and will remain in place to midnight.

And coastal flooding isn’t just a concern in Plymouth. Communities across the South Shore are gearing up.

In Scituate, signs warn residents to prepare for Tuesday’s high tide. And so they did, the town’s sandbag distribution site ran out of supplies. Marshfield is also preparing for large waves and high winds.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest storm coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)