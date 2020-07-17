Town officials respond after Stoneham resident receives anonymous letter criticizing lawn sign

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoneham town officials voice their support for the Black Lives Matter movement Friday after a resident said she received an anonymous letter criticizing her lawn sign.

That resident notified police after receiving the letter on Thursday.

“Last evening, we were made aware of an anonymous letter a local resident received, ridiculing her for placing Black Lives Matter and similar signs in her yard,” Chief James McIntyre said. “I was appalled by the contents of this letter, and want to make clear that this type of behavior is uncalled for and has no place in our community.”

The town recently elected Raymie Parker, its first African-American Select Board member, as its Chair.

“The opinions shared in that anonymous letter in no way reflect the beliefs of the Town of Stoneham, and in my experience I’ve found our community to be extremely welcoming and compassionate,” Chairwoman Parker said. “Our goal is to always treat residents equitably and with respect, and the sentiments expressed by the author of this letter are deeply contradictory to those values. I stand with the resident who showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, as I stand with all who raise their voices in support of racial justice.”

The contents of the letter were not released.

