SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Town officials in Saugus are warning the public about a series of coyote attacks that have local dog owners worried for the wellbeing of their pets.

Some residents, including Paul Serino, say they’ve heard about attacks that left several local dogs dead and injured.

“I’ve never seen it this bad,” he told 7NEWS, adding some of the attacks have occurred in broad daylight.

“When there’s six, seven, eight of them, then you’ve got to be careful, no matter how big your dog is,” he said.

Saugus Animal Control is urging residents to take extra precautions now that coyotes are looking for extra food sources as the winter months close in. Among the precautions the recommend: always check your property for coyotes before taking your dog out, use noise as a deterrent, and walk your dogs on a short leash.

