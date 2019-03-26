Town officials take action after 2 girls stuck by used needle outside Arlington school

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Town officials say they are taking action after two girls were stuck by used, discarded needle outside an Arlington school.

The girls were stuck with the syringe while playing outside town during an after-school program Tuesday, officials say.

Arlington police responded to the Foster Street side of the Gibbs Middle School about 4 p.m. for a medical call.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the director of the Arlington Recreation Kid Care program who reported that a five-year-old girl and a seven-year-old girl were playing outside when, according to the girls, one of them picked up a syringe and was stuck in the hand by the needle. A second girl removed the needle from the first girl’s hand, and she was stuck as well, according to police.

The girls were transported to a local hospital for tests and treatment.

Medical officials will conduct tests on the syringe to determine any further care that the girls may need.

School and local officials will meet Wednesday to determine an appropriate response and plan of action.

“It is extremely concerning that a hypodermic needle would be so carelessly disposed of on the ground of a school, where children constantly gather, walk and play,” Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Bodie said. “We are instructing facilities staff at all of our buildings to conduct extensive and scheduled searches of the grounds and perimeters to ensure that if anything else is out there, that it is immediately and safely disposed of.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)