Town officials to vote on proposal offering birth control, condoms, emergency contraceptives in Lynn schools

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - High schools in Lynn may soon make birth control, condoms, and emergency contraceptives available to students.

School committee members say they plan to vote in favor of a proposal aimed at curbing teen pregnancy and providing students with proper protection against sexually transmitted diseases.

However, some parents say they are not happy with this plan.

Girls under 18 can go to the Lynn Community Health Center and obtain birth control without parental consent already.

School officials believe those girls are more likely to use the protection if they cut out the middle man and provide those items in their schools+

A decision will not be made until parents are given a chance to weigh in on the proposal.

Some of those parents say they have mixed emotions about this offer.

“I don’t know if it really belongs in the school itself. I don’t know that I would be probably excited about that.” one mother said ” I think it belongs in a clinic so that they actually have to go into that because they’re here every day so then it really makes it simple for them to get it.”

In 2018, there were 57 pregnant minors enrolled in Lynn Public Schools, according to the Daily Item. About 12 percent of those 57 girls had been pregnant before.

New Bedford and Lawrence were the only other cities in the Bay State with higher birth rates last year, according to a recent public health report cited by the newspaper.

Other school districts, including Boston, Salem, Cambridge and Somerville already provide access.

