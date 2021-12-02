GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Grafton are trying to find a solution to the persistent issues surrounding foul odors throughout the town.

The Town Administration’s Office says it has been working alongside the Board of Health and Feedback Earth to get rid of the smell.

Beginning Thursday, Feedback Earth will start testing different natural deodorizing chemical agents on a soy product to find an effective solution, town officials said.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Divisions of Air Quality and Division of Solid Waste will be on-site to monitor this testing.

Anyone with concerns about the trial is asked to contact the Grafton Board of Health via email at healthdept@grafton-ma.gov.

