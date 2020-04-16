Town officials warn public to stay away from Marathon route this weekend

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Town officials in Hopkinton are warning the public to stay away from the Boston Marathon route this weekend now that the event is rescheduled for September.

The 124th Boston Marathon would have been scheduled for Monday were it not for the coronavirus pandemic. Now officials are asking runners to steer clear of the route that begins in Hopkinton and stretches all through downtown Boston.

Town leaders say this is not just about the safety of runners and spectators, but of first responders dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

“Respect the stay at home advisory” is the message from Select Board Vice Chair John Coutinho.

“It’s all about safety. Safety for the townspeople, safety for the runners and most importantly safety for our first responders, our first responders are out there trying to take care of the COVID[-19] patients – take care of people that really need help,” Coutinho said. “And we can’t really have them out there making sure that the runners are safe.”

The warning, Coutinho said, is also about protecting the towns along the 26.2 mile route.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh also put out a similar warning to Boston residents on Thursday.

This #PatriotsDay, please support your community: stay home, so we can all stay safe. We'll be back, stronger than ever, when we get through this crisis together. Thank you to @fmapfreus for helping us remind everyone to #StayHome pic.twitter.com/9Hhi8eEbfD — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) April 16, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)