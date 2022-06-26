Vandalism of a playground dedicated to a young boy who died of cancer has residents of East Providence, Rhode Island upset and calling for the vandals to change their ways.

The playground at Grassy Plains Park, which is dedicated in the memory of Blake Costa, was spray-painted with graffiti over the weekend. Officials were able to remove the paint, but residents said they were outraged by the vandalism.

“Whoever’s doing it, please stop,” said Alan Daiello. “We have things that you could be doing, we would love for you to come and help and be creative in the park.”

