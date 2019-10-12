Town recovers some money lost in email scam

NORWICH, Vt. (AP) — Town officials in Norwich say they have recovered some of the money lost in four fraudulent fund transfers that were part of a scam.

Select Board Chairman John Pepper said at a public meeting Wednesday that about $80,000 of the nearly $250,000 has been returned to the town.

The four payments were sent in August after a town official received an email message that appeared to have come from Town Manager Herb Durfee, but did not.

Mynbc5.com reports that a town employee was placed on administrative leave after the fraud was discovered. Officials say the transactions violated town policy because they were made without the Select Board’s approval.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is investigating the scam.

The select board is looking at policy changes to protect the town from future scams.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)