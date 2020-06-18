Town shuts off power, water to Oxford gym that defied state’s coronavirus reopening plan

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Oxford cut the power and water supplies to a gym that welcomed its members back in defiance of the state’s four-phased reopening plan.

Electricity and domestic water service were shut off in Prime Fitness & Nutrition, Inc. on Thursday after a judge granted the town the ability to shut down the gym.

Dave Blondin, the gym’s owner, has racked up thousands of dollars in fines for violating Baker’s reopening plan and has said that he would go to jail, if necessary, in order to keep his gym open.

Blondin’s attorneys say their client will leave the gym if the town orders it to close but that he can’t compel others to leave the building.

Gyms cannot reopen until Phase 3 of Baker’s plan, which at the earliest could begin on June 29.

