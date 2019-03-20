Town votes to approve eliminating job of local police chief

CROYDON, N.H. (AP) — Residents of a New Hampshire town voted in approval of a measure that would eliminate the local police chief’s job.

Croydon residents voted 48-36 Saturday to approve the Board of Selectmen’s recommendation to contract emergency services with the town of Newport. WMUR-TV reports the move would effectively eliminate Police Chief Richard Lee’s job, who says he isn’t happy with the decision.

Lee says moving police and emergency services coverage to Newport would create a number of problems like losing the personal connection of a local officer.

Members of the Croydon Board of Selectmen say they hope to have a formal agreement with Newport by July.

Lee says he’ll wait and see, and says his supporters will circulate a petition to have selectmen reconsider the issue.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)