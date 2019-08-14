Town-wide boil water order issued in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A town-wide boil water order has been issued in Marshfield, officials say.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued the order Wednesday urging residents and businesses to boil water before drinking.

They say this is just a precautionary measure and all other uses of the water are considered safe.

It is unclear what prompted this order.

Further testing is ongoing.

